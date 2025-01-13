Monday marks one week until Inauguration Day for 2025, which means President-elect Donald Trump will soon be sworn into office as the 47th President of the United States.

The ceremonial event is set to fall on Monday, Jan. 20 -- which also falls on the federal holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Flags are also set to be at half-staff on Jan. 20 as the country honors former President Jimmy Carter. Carter, 100, passed away Dec, 29. 2024.

Trump has raised more than $170 million for his upcoming inauguration, a record amount as tech executives and big donors have eagerly written large checks to help bankroll the ceremony.

The private donations collected thus far were confirmed by a person with firsthand knowledge of the fundraising who was not authorized to speak publicly. The person said Trump’s inaugural committee is expected to raise more than $200 million by the end of the effort.

That's more than double the amount President Joe Biden raised four years ago, when he brought in nearly $62 million for his inauguration, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Donations to Trump’s first inauguration in 2016 also set a record when he brought in nearly $107 million.

But what exactly happens on Inauguration Day, and when will Trump officially take office? Here's a breakdown.

What happens on Inauguration Day?

Inauguration Day is the day the new U.S. president is officially sworn into office.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution, the new president officially takes office on Jan. 20, unless that date falls on a Sunday. In that situation, the inauguration would take place on Jan. 21.

Prior to the passage of the 20th Amendment, the new president had taken office on March 4.

For 2025, the inauguration is scheduled for its traditional date of Jan. 20. That date also falls on the federal holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

When does Trump take office for 2025?

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment, the terms of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will officially end at noon Eastern Standard Time on Jan. 20, meaning that Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will officially take office at that time, whether or not they’ve had their oaths of office administered.

With President-elect Donald Trump preparing to take office, NBC Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern takes a look at his family tree.

What is the presidential oath of office?

While the vice president takes the same oath of office as members of Congress, the president takes a slightly different oath:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

What events take place on Inauguration Day?

In addition to the president taking office, the vice president also takes the oath of office and becomes the vice president at noon on Jan. 20.

The new president traditionally offers an inaugural address on Capitol Hill following their swearing in, with the public invited to attend the transfer of power ceremony. A military parade typically follows, as does a traditional inauguration luncheon.

After the ceremony, the new president typically attends a series of inaugural events throughout the capital, including glitzy balls and dances. Monies raised for the inauguration are typically used to help pay for the events, including costs related to the oath of office ceremony itself.

Money leftover from the inaugural committee is expected to be used toward a future Trump presidential library, according to the person, the Associated Press reported.

Can the public get tickets to the Inauguration?

According to officials, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies makes a "limited number of inauguration tickets available to the public through members of Congress."

Tickets are free and allow the public to watch in-person on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol as the president and vice president are sworn in.

According to government officials, tickets will be available from members of Congress in the weeks leading up to the inauguration.

"Please check with the Senator or Representative of your home state for tickets," the JCCIC said. "You can find your Congressional Members here."