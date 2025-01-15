Country music star Carrie Underwood, 1970s hitmakers Village People, Jason Aldean and several other notable performers are set to take the stage at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Monday.

The full list of performers, which was officially released Wednesday, includes names like Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Rascal Flatts, Gavin DeGraw and more.

Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful," while Village People will perform at two inaugural events.

Underwood, who launched her career on “American Idol,” is to perform shortly before Trump takes the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, according to a copy of the inaugural program provided to The Associated Press on Monday.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement Monday. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

American disco group the Village People made a name for themselves in the late-70s for their chant-along dance-pop hits and their colorful on-stage personas. Their best known hit, “Y.M.C.A.,” is widely considered a gay anthem -- and became a staple of Trump’s rallies in the last election, along with their hit “Macho Man.”

“We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” the band said in a post on its Facebook page Monday. “Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost. Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”

Other inauguration ceremony performers will include two of the president-elect’s musical favorites, country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Greenwood will perform as Trump walks out to take the oath, according to Trump’s inaugural committee. Macchio is Trump’s choice to perform the National Anthem at the end of the program.

Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 featured performances from the Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and 16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” singer Jackie Evancho.

Here's the full list of performers and which events they will be at:

The Swearing-in ceremony:

Eight-time Grammy Award winner and country music superstar Carrie Underwood - “America the Beautiful”

American Tenor Christopher Macchio - National Anthem

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood

The Make America Great Again Victory Rally

Award winning multiplatinum singer songwriter Kid Rock

Legendary American disco band The Village People

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood

Liberty University's Praise Choir

The Liberty Ball

Award winning multiplatinum singer and songwriter Jason Aldean

Legendary American disco band The Village People

Surprise musical guest

The Commander-in-Chief Ball

Award winning country music band Rascal Flatts

Award winning country music singer songwriter Parker McCollum

The Starlight Ball