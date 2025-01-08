When does Trump take office for 2025? What to know as Inauguration Day approaches

Inauguration Day for 2025 is coming up, which means President-elect Donald Trump will soon take office.

The ceremonial event is set to fall on Monday, Jan. 20, approximately two weeks after Trump's Electoral College victory was certified by the United States Congress.

But when exactly will Trump be sworn in, and when does his term as 47th President of the United States officially begin?

Here's what to know.

What happens on Inauguration Day?

Inauguration Day is the day the new U.S. president is officially sworn into office.

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution, the new president officially takes office on Jan. 20, unless that date falls on a Sunday. In that situation, the inauguration would take place on Jan. 21.

Prior to the passage of the 20th Amendment, the new president had taken office on March 4.

For 2025, the inauguration is scheduled for its traditional date of Jan. 20. That date also falls on the federal holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

When does Trump officially take office for 2025?

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment, the terms of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will officially end at noon Eastern Standard Time on Jan. 20, meaning that Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will officially take office at that time, whether or not they’ve had their oaths of office administered.

What is the presidential oath of office?

While the vice president takes the same oath of office as members of Congress, the president takes a slightly different oath:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

What events take place on Inauguration Day?

In addition to the president taking office, the vice president also takes the oath of office and becomes the vice president at noon on Jan. 20.

The new president traditionally offers an inaugural address on Capitol Hill following their swearing in, with the public invited to attend the transfer of power ceremony.

After the ceremony, the new president typically attends a series of inaugural events throughout the capital, including glitzy balls and dances.

The ceremony and surrounding events are held by a variety of organizations, according to federal officials.

Can the public attend the inauguration?

The inauguration of the new president is generally a highly attended event, with thousands gathering to hear the inaugural address and the oath of office.

More information can be found on the website of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.