Inauguration Day will feature a number of high-profile attendees, and there are some notable names on -- and off-- the guest list.

Among the prominent names set to attend the festivities are Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, according to an official involved with the planning of the event. The trio will have a prominent spot at the ceremony, seated together on the platform with other notable guests including Trump's Cabinet nominees and elected officials.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will also be in attendance. Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join their husbands for the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, representatives said.

A notable absence, however, will be former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” said a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama.

No explanation was given for why Michelle Obama was skipping Trump's inauguration.

The former first lady also did not attend last week's state funeral in Washington for President Jimmy Carter. CNN reported before the funeral that the she had a scheduling conflict and remained in Hawaii, where she had been on an “extended vacation.”

Other attendees of note include the slate of performers for Inauguration Day.

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” and the 1970s hitmakers Village People will perform at two inaugural events. The list of inauguration ceremony performers also included two of the president-elect’s musical favorites, country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Here's what else to know about Inauguration Day:

When is Inauguration Day?

Monday, Jan. 20, marks the official 60th Presidential Inauguration Day for 2025. The day is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

Inaugural events will begin as early as Saturday, however.

What time is the inauguration?

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. CT or 12 p.m. ET.

Full schedule of events

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee on Monday announced the following schedule for inaugural events on Jan. 20:

Monday, January 20, 2025

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

US Capitol Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Liberty Inaugural Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Starlight Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

National Prayer Service

According to Washington's tourism department, the timing of the day typically sees security screening gates open at 5 a.m. CT, followed by music and then opening remarks.