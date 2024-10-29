West Ridge

West Ridge community on edge after man shot walking to synagogue

Jewish community leaders question why the shooting suspect hadn't been charged with a hate crime.

By Courtney Sisk and NBC Chicago Staff

A 22-year-old Chicago man was charged with 14 felonies following a Saturday shooting that left one man wounded and a subsequent shootout with police.

Hate crime charges hadn't been filed as of Monday - despite several circumstances members of the West Ridge community believe show a hateful motive.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Sidi Mohamed Abdallah allegedly shot a Jewish man on his walk to a synagogue, Chicago police said Monday.

“During the shooting, the offender approached a 39-year-old male and shot him in the shoulder without saying a word," Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

However, Snelling said there isn't enough evidence to charge him with a hate crime. This is in part, he said, due to the suspect still being in the hospital following the shootout.

"A man wearing the Kippah as he was walking to synagogue was shot," said 50th Ward Ald. Debra Silverstein. "And this has escalated our anxiety.”

Silverstein attends the same synagogue as the victim and said her community perceives the shooting as a targeted act.

Local

Skokie 1 hour ago

Parents protest decision to close Skokie's Dr. Bessie Rhodes School

Skokie 2 hours ago

Driver sought after elderly man killed in Skokie hit-and-run

"At the end of the day, it’s as traumatic whether or not it gets that terminology of being a hate crime," said Rabbi Shlomo Soroka of the Agudath Israel of Illinois. “My family lives here. My community lives here. We are visibly Jewish and that puts a target on our backs."

He said for now they are focusing on healing and patience as the investigation continues.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“There’s no question that from an emotional standpoint, it’s disappointing," he said. "But I think it’s equally important to understand that whether or not there is a hate crime charge, that’s a technicality. That doesn’t change the reality of our experience.”

A detention hearing for the suspect has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

This article tagged under:

West Ridge
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us