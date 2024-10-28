More charges possible against gunman who shot man headed to synagogue, fired at first responders

Chicago's top cop on Monday left open the possibility additional charges could be filed against the gunman who opened fire on first responders at the scene of a shooting Saturday in what some believe may have been a hate-fueled attack, authorities said.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and top department officials announced charges against a 22-year-old Chicago man who allegedly shot a 39-year-old man and then opened fire on first responders following the shooting in West Ridge.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi faces 14 felony counts, including six for attempted first-degree murder and seven for aggravated discharge of a firearm at officers and firefighters, police said.

Video from a neighbor's surveillance camera captured the moment shots rang out near West Farwell and North Washtenaw late Saturday morning. Seconds later, more gunfire erupted.

"The offender approached a 39-year-old male and shot him in the shoulder without saying a word," Snelling said.

The man, who is Jewish, was headed to synagogue at the time.

Ald. Debra Silverstein, of the city's 50th Ward, said the victim's out of the hospital but troubled by the shooting occurring right after a Jewish holiday.

"I'm happy to say that he's doing okay," Silverstein stated. "He's still having to see different doctors, but he's doing okay and his spirits are good. He actually belongs to the same synagogue that I do. And, you know, I'm just really happy that he's okay."

Silverstein said she and others in the Jewish community believe the suspect should be charged with a hate crime.

"I want to be clear - no one in our community should feel unsafe because of their faith or background," the alderwoman said. "And while we respect the legal process and understand that charging decisions are complex, I, along with many of my community, urged that all aspects of this case be fully examined, including bias or hate-related motivations."

Snelling said Chicago police are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime. However, detectives have yet to interview the suspect because he remains hospitalized.

“Nobody wants to be victimized on their way to church, but when we start talking about the legal aspects of it, we have to have that fact-based information in order to bring about those charges," he said.

The FBI told NBC Chicago it's looking into the shooting and working with local state and federal partners.