Watch 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Live

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 8. 2023, in the player above.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is here, and you can watch all the action live.

The live broadcast of the Chicago Marathon starts at 7 a.m. CST today, Sunday, Oct. 8, with coverage of top athletes, winning elite moments, and friends and family crossing the finish line until 3 p.m.

Whether you're on the go, at home or at work, you can watch complete live coverage of the Chicago Marathon on NBC 5, NBCChicago.com or on the NBC Chicago app from anywhere in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as on the NBC Chicago News streaming app on Roku, Samsung TV and Peacock. Telemundo will also offer a broadcast of the Chicago Marathon on TelemundoChicago.com and the Telemundo Chicago app.

A live stream with complete coverage begins at 7 a.m. online and on NBC 5. The coverage will continue until 11 a.m. on TV, and a live finish line camera will stream until 3 p.m. on the NBC Chicago app and website.

This year, NBC 5's marathon broadcast and digital coverage also will stream on Peacock. To view the Chicago Marathon on NBC 5's streaming channel, NBC Chicago News on Peacock, head to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app on your streaming device, phone or tablet (available for iPhone or Android).

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Peacock

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Chicago News.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Roku

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button.



OR

OR Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 4114 and select Live TV.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Samsung TV Plus

Navigate to the "All Channels" portion of your television, connected website or mobile device. Click here to view online.

Click on "Local News" and navigate to NBC Chicago News.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Xumo Play

Open the Xumo Play app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform.

In the Live Guide, there is a vertical list of content sections. Scroll down to the last option, Local News.

Scroll through the local options and select NBC Chicago News.



When is the 2023 Chicago Marathon?

The 44th running of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to step off on Oct. 8, 2023.

Which for Chicago Marathon weekend?

Significant road closures take place for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon to ensure a safe running and spectating experience. Click here for 2023 Chicago Marathon road closures.

What is the route of the 2023 Chicago Marathon?

The 26.2-mile course takes runners across six of the Chicago River's bridges, stretching as far north as Sheridan Road and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, while heading as far south as 35th Street.

Click here for a look at the course map for this year's marathon.