Top Stories

Sambu, Conley Take First in 2017 Shamrock Shuffle Defending champion Stephen Sambu took home his “hat trick” victory and Olympian Kim Conley came out triumphant at the finish line in the 2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Sunday.

More Arrests Expected in Sexual Assault Streamed on Facebook More arrests are expected in what Chicago's police chief called the "absolutely horrific" sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed last month on Facebook Live.

2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Thousands of Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle runners took over Chicago streets early Sunday for the annual kick-off to outdoor running season in the city.

Meet The Master LEGO® Builder Behind MSI’s Brick by Brick Chicago native Adam Reed Tucker is one of only 13 LEGO® Certified Professionals in the world. He’s also the man behind MSI-Chicago’s large-scale LEGO® recreations of architectural wonders

In DC Visit, Egypt's el-Sissi to Test 'Chemistry' With Trump Making his first official visit to Washington, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's meeting this week with U.S. President Donald Trump would be a significant step in the international rehabilitation of the general-turned-po...