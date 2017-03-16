2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle | NBC Chicago
2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Your go-to resource for everything Shamrock Shuffle

3 hours ago

McGrory Crosses Finish Line in Wheelchair Race at 2017 Shamrock Shuffle

Amanda McGrory of Aurora wins the 2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K wheelchair race. 

3 hours ago

Kim Conley Crosses Finish Line at 2017 Shamrock Shuffle

Olympian Kim Conley crosses the finish line at the 2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

3 hours ago

2017 Shamrock Shuffle Finish Line Cam 22

Runner cross the finish line at the 2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

3 hours ago

2017 Shamrock Shuffle Finish Line Cam 21

Runner cross the finish line at the 2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

3 hours ago

2017 Shamrock Shuffle Finish Line Cam 20

Runner cross the finish line at the 2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

ABOUT US
Welcome to our 2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle section. Follow along with our race coverage as the city prepares to kick of running season in the most festive way.
Top Stories
Sambu, Conley Take First in 2017 Shamrock Shuffle
Defending champion Stephen Sambu took home his “hat trick” victory and Olympian Kim Conley came out triumphant at the finish line in the 2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Sunday.

More Arrests Expected in Sexual Assault Streamed on Facebook
More arrests are expected in what Chicago's police chief called the "absolutely horrific" sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed last month on Facebook Live.

2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle
Thousands of Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle runners took over Chicago streets early Sunday for the annual kick-off to outdoor running season in the city.

Meet The Master LEGO® Builder Behind MSI’s Brick by Brick
Chicago native Adam Reed Tucker is one of only 13 LEGO® Certified Professionals in the world. He’s also the man behind MSI-Chicago’s large-scale LEGO® recreations of architectural wonders

In DC Visit, Egypt's el-Sissi to Test 'Chemistry' With Trump
Making his first official visit to Washington, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's meeting this week with U.S. President Donald Trump would be a significant step in the international rehabilitation of the general-turned-po...

2017 MLB Preview: National League Central Predictions
The 2017 season is nearly upon us, and we have our last set of division predictions on tap as we preview the National League Central Division.

