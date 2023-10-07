2023 Chicago Marathon: A look at the street closures across the city this weekend

The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon steps off in less than 24 hours, bringing thousands of runners to Chicago to run in one of the world's biggest races of the year.

With extensive preparation across the city required for the 26.2 mile course through iconic Chicago neighborhoods that over 47,000 runners will traverse on Sunday, widespread road closures are and will continue to impact traffic this weekend for residents.

Festivities surrounding the race have already begun, with many runners currently attending the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo at McCormick Place, an event that began on Thursday and was extended to three days in length this year.

While some closures are already in effect, the city on Wednesday urged drivers to be "mindful of the traffic impacts as well as safety measures in place for these events." Street closures and parking restrictions will be in place along the course.

The full list of Chicago Marathon street closures and parking restrictions includes more than 40 closures day-of. "Additional streets may be closed by the Chicago Police Department or Bank of America Chicago Marathon officials if deemed necessary," a marathon street closures map said.

Map of weekend street closures

Below is a map of streets that will be closed for the Chicago Marathon at some point this weekend. Click here and click or tap a street on the map to see specific details on the timing of closures.

Street closures and traffic impact

Street closures in the Grant Park area began on Monday with the closure of Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and resumed on Wednesday with additional closures coming into effect each day since.

The following closures take effect on Saturday:

Saturday, October 7: Columbus Dr. from Randolph to Monroe St. will be closed at 6 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 7: Roosevelt Rd. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 11 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 8 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 7: Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will be closed at noon and open on Sunday, October 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 7: Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at noon and open on Sunday, October 8 at 5 p.m.

The following closures are already in effect:

Wednesday, October 4: Jackson Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed at 10 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 9 at 6 a.m.

Thursday, October 5: Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 9 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 5: Columbus Dr. from Ida B. Wells to Roosevelt Rd closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 9 at 3 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Columbus Drive from Monroe to Jackson St. closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Congress Plaza on Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St. closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Ida B. Wells from Michigan Ave to Congress Plaza closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Ida B. Wells from Congress Plaza to Columbus Dr. closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

The following closures take effect early Sunday morning:

Sunday, October 8: Columbus Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Roosevelt Road will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 8: Michigan Ave. from Madison to 9 th St. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 9 a.m.

St. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 9 a.m. Sunday, October 8: Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan to Columbus Dr. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 8: Michigan Ave. from 9th St. to Roosevelt Rd will be closed at 5:30 a.m. and open at 4 p.m.

The following main thoroughfares, among others, will remain open:

DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue. Access to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will remain open at Belmont.

All streets will be fully reopened by Monday, October 9 at 6 a.m., according to city officials.

Where is the starting and finish line? What neighborhoods does it run through?

The Chicago Marathon start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

The Chicago Marathon finish line is located in Grant Park on Columbus Drive just south of Balbo Drive. Spectators are not allowed to greet runners at the finish line, but can line up early to get a good viewing spot in a Bank of America Cheer Zone.

The race begins and finishes in Grant Park, weaving its way through 29 neighborhoods including Lincoln Park, Wrigleyville and Chinatown. You can find a full Chicago marathon course map here.

While spectators will not have access to the race start and finish areas in Grant Park, they can choose to watch the race from designated cheer zones or attend the 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite events that start at 9:30 a.m.

Street closures and where to park

More than 40 street closures for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will eventually go into effect, with some streets not reopening until Monday.

While public transportation is recommended, marathon attendees have the option to park in one of four Millennium Garages come race day: Millennium Lakeside, Millennium Park, Grant Park South and Grant North Park. These are the closest garages to Grant Park.

Parking around Grant Park can also be found on the Bank of America Chicago Marathon’s Grant Park Start/finish map, along with nearby toilets, medical facilities, CTA stops and hydration areas.

Those looking to park elsewhere can navigate around road closures with the street closure brochure.

