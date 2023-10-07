2023 Chicago Marathon: A look at this year's course before race steps off this weekend

NOTE: A live stream of the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will appear in the player above beginning at 7 a.m. Tune in live for complete race coverage and a finish line camera showing runners as they cross the finish line.

Over 45,000 runners are set to take to the streets of Chicago in less than 24 hours for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the 45th running of one of the world's biggest races.

The route for Sunday's race spans through much of the city, taking runners through 29 neighborhoods and down some of Chicago's most iconic thoroughfares.

The 26.2-mile course takes runners across six of the Chicago River's bridges, stretching as far north as Sheridan Road and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, while heading as far south as 35th Street.

Below is a look at the course map for this year's marathon:

Supporters are also set to be scattered at various watch points.

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the 2023 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels. Details here.