Yes, the Constitution has a specific time, date the new president takes office

President-elect Donald Trump will return to the White House later this month, but some Americans may not know that there is a precise moment when that transition of power takes place.

Most Americans know that Inauguration Day takes place on Jan. 20, but the technical moment in which power transitions from the former president to the incoming leader is actually enshrined within the U.S. Constitution.

Here’s what to know.

When is the new president inaugurated?

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution, the new president officially takes office on Jan. 20, unless that date falls on a Sunday. In that situation, the inauguration would take place on Jan. 21.

This year’s inauguration is scheduled for its traditional date of Jan. 20.

Prior to the passage of the 20th Amendment, the new president had taken office on March 4.

Is there a specific moment when the new president takes office?

While many Americans may think that the new president only takes office when they officially take the oath of office, that ceremonial moment is not technically when the Oval Office has a new occupant.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

According to the 20th Amendment, the new president officially takes office at the stroke of noon on Inauguration Day, regardless of whether they have taken the oath of office or not.

Typically, efforts are made to ensure that the oath is taken as close to noon as possible, but the new president officially takes the reins at noon Eastern time.

Are there exceptions to that law?

According to the Amendment, if a president has not been chosen at noon on Jan. 20, then the sitting vice president will become the acting president until a new leader has been chosen.

Trump was officially certified as the next president during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, another procedure that is codified in U.S. law.

What else happens on Inauguration Day?

In addition to the president taking office, the vice president also takes the oath of office and becomes the vice president at noon on Jan. 20.

The new president traditionally offers an inaugural address on Capitol Hill following their swearing in, with the public invited to attend the transfer of power ceremony.

After the ceremony, the new president typically attends a series of inaugural events throughout the capital, including glitzy balls and dances.

The ceremony and surrounding events are held by a variety of organizations, according to federal officials.