When is President-elect Trump's Inauguration Day, and what will take place?

Monday marked a significant step toward the Inauguration Day of President-elect Donald Trump, as his victory was certified by the United States Congress.

During a joint session overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s Electoral College victory was certified by Congress, paving the way for him to return to the Oval Office in two weeks.

Here’s what to know about Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

When is Inauguration Day?

The U.S. Constitution originally called for the president to be sworn into office on March 4, but the 20th Amendment, passed in 1933, changed that date to Jan. 20.

According to the U.S. government, the only exception to that date is if the 20th falls on a Sunday, in which case the inauguration would be moved to Jan. 21.

This year, Jan. 20 falls on a Monday, so Trump will take the oath of office on that date.

Is there a specific time the new president takes office?

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment, the terms of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will officially end at noon Eastern Standard Time on Jan. 20, meaning that Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will officially take office at that time, whether or not they’ve had their oaths of office administered.

What is the presidential oath of office?

While the vice president takes the same oath of office as members of Congress, the president takes a slightly different oath:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

What events take place on Inauguration Day?

In addition to taking the oath of office, the incoming president traditionally delivers a public address on the steps of the United States Capitol, kicking off their administration with a detailed declaration of their priorities and intentions upon taking office.

Following the inauguration, there is a traditional parade honoring the new president, and numerous inaugural balls are held in the evening, with the new president traditionally appearing at several of the glitzy events in the capital.

Can the public attend the inauguration?

The inauguration of the new president is generally a highly attended event, with thousands gathering to hear the inaugural address and the oath of office.

More information can be found on the website of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.