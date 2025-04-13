Chicago forecast calls for warm, breezy Sunday conditions

Sunday is shaping up to be a pleasant spring day in the Chicago area, with warm temperatures, breezy conditions and some sunshine expected.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, things will start out mostly cloudy in the area, but some sunshine will peek through in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s across the region.

Along with those sunny conditions, Chicago-area residents can expect breezy conditions, with wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour possible during the day.

Late Sunday and into early Monday morning, occasional spotty showers are possible, but sustained rain isn’t expected according to forecast models.

A few showers could linger into the daylight hours Monday, with wind gusts growing in intensity, with gusts of 30-to-35 miles per hour possible in the late morning and early afternoon.

High temperatures Monday are expected to rise into the low-to-mid 60s, but a brief cooldown will occur as winds shift out of the northwest into Tuesday morning, with highs only reaching into the mid-50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Late in the week, more widespread rain could impact the area, especially Friday, but temperatures will once again be on the upswing, with highs in the mid-60s Thursday and in the low-to-mid 70s on Friday, according to long-range forecast models.

The Storm Prediction Center is also hinting at the possibility of some strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Friday, but that forecast could end up changing as the week moves along.

Stay tuned to that forecast, and all the latest details, from the NBC 5 Storm Team right here in the NBC Chicago app.