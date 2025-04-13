Rogers Park shooting leaves 2 men injured, Chicago police say

Chicago police say two men were transported to area hospitals after they were shot in the Rogers Park neighborhood overnight.

According to authorities, police were called to the 1200 block of West Devon at approximately 2 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found two men who had suffered gunshot wounds at the location. A 31-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen, and was taken to a local hospital in good condition, police said.

A 29-year-old man was also shot in the hip and torso, and was hospitalized in fair condition, according to police.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.