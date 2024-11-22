A new kind of Urban Outfitters is coming to a popular north suburban mall -- and it's only the third store of its kind in the country.

Saturday, Nov. 23, Relectic will open at Gurnee Mills mall, according to a press release. The new concept store from URBN -- the portfolio of brands which includes Anthropologie, Free People, Nuuly and Urban Outfitters -- opened its first store in July 2023 in Philadelphia, with a second in Oct. 2024 in Tempe.

The new Gurnee Mills store marks the brand's only location in the Midwest.

The 24,000 square-foot store will see a variety of products under the URBN brand, including FP Movement activewear, Anthropologie home accessories and gently worn Nuuly rental clothing, with inventory drawing from new, gently used and slightly damaged merchandise, a release said.

"We created Reclectic to meet a need we saw in the market," Head of Stores & Operations for Reclectic Joanna Matthy said in the release. "We've seen a greater interest from our customer in trying pre-loved items or taking accessories and scrap fabric to turn our product into truly unique items."

According to the release, the store's tag line is "new/thrift, apparel/accessories, high/low."

The store joins four other stores set to open soon at the Lake County mall, which includes nearly 200 outlet, value and full-line retailers.

Earlier this year, Gurnee Mills announced it would open three new restaurants, four shops and a giant, multi-entertainment facility featuring bowling, Japanese arcade games, karaoke and a kids play zone.