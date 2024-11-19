A group of new stores is set to open at the popular Gurnee Mills mall in the northern suburbs, according to a press release.

The openings come as multiple other malls in the Chicago area have seen big redevelopment and renovation projects with capital investments and more.

The five new stores will join the shopping center, which already contains "nearly 200 outlet, value and full-line retailers," the release said.

The following five stores are planned to open over the next year and a half at the Lake County mall:

Boot Barn , described as America's largest western and work store, stocking brands such as Wrangler, Ariat, Justin, Miss Me, Dan Post and Corral

HEYDUDE, lightweight shoes for men and women, dubbed by the brand as "some of the cushiest, comfiest, airiest, featheriest, lightest shoes on Earth."

Primark, the trend-forward international clothing retailer "built around everyday affordability" for women, men and children, as well as beauty and housewares.

Reclectic, an outlet store offering products and samples from all URBN brands, including Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters, as well as gently used Nuuly inventory.

rue21, the clothing and specialty retailer "offering the latest fashion for girls and guys" with new items arriving daily.

Earlier this year, Gurnee Mills announced it would open three new restaurants, four shops and a giant, multi-entertainment facility featuring bowling, Japanese arcade games, karaoke and a kids play zone.

The restaurants included Fave Pizza, ramen restaurant RamenYa and Thai restaurant Thai Esane, and the four retail shops included lifestyle and fashion brand Charlotte Russe, jewelry brand Pandora, Japanese retailer Ebisu and gift and jewelry shop The Inspiration Co.

As for the latest batch of new stores, Gurnee Mills has listed Nov. 23 as the tentative opening date for Reclectic and Jan. 1 for HEYDUDE. Keep an eye on the mall's website for more opening dates.