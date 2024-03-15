Eight new retailers are slated to open this year at a popular north suburban mall.

According to a press release, Gurnee Mills will this year will welcome three new restaurants and four shops it its nearly 200-store mall. The mall is also set to open a giant-multi-entertainment facility featuring bowling, Japanese arcade games, karaoke and a kids play zone.

Restaurants opening at the mall include Fave Pizza, ramen restuarant RamenYa and Thai restuarant Thai Esane. The four retail shops opening this year at Gurnee Mills are lifestyle and fashion brand Charlotte Russe, jewelry brand Pandora, Japanese retailer Ebisu and gift and jewelry shop The Inspiration Co.

Charlotte Russe and Fave Pizza are set to open in April of 2024, with Ebisu and Thai Esane set to open in May, Gurnee Mills' website showed. RamenYa and The Inspiration Co. are scheduled to open in June, followed by Pandora in July, the mall's website showed.

Round1 Bowling & Arcade is set to open later in the summer. In addition to bowling and "exclusive, straight from Japan arcade games," the entertainment center will including billiards, karaoke, party rooms, a kids play-zone and more, the release said.

The family-friendly venue will also serve food, according to the release, with classic appetizers as well as pizzas, wings, salads, and Japanese items including takoyaki, gyoza and mochi ice cream.

The entertainment hub, located near Hobby Lobby at mall entry B, is set to open Aug. 31, 2024, the mall's website showed.

Round1 joins several new stores and restaurants at Gurnee Mills following the closure of mall anchors Sears and Toys 'R' Us in 2018.