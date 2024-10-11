Trains halted on Metra line due to groups stealing from freight trains, agency says

Trains on Metra's Union Pacific West line were halted during rush hour Friday afternoon after the rail agency reported police activity, with video showing people reportedly stealing from freight trains on the line.

According to Metra, trains on the UP-West line, both inbound and outbound, were stopped near Kedzie.

"Extensive delays are anticipated," an alert to riders stated. "Metra encourages customers to seek alternate transportation at this time. Updates will be provided as information becomes available."

Video from NBC's Sky 5 chopper showed what appeared to be nearly a dozen people taking boxes off freight trains in the area. Groups were seen carrying boxes from the trains, loading the items into vans and cars and driving away from the scene. Debris was seen strewn across the tracks as the incident unfolded.

A spokesperson for Metra said delays were due to reports of people stealing off freight trains in the area and warned delays could last for "several hours."

A police response was reported at the scene.