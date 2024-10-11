chicago news

Video: Groups steal boxes off freight trains in Chicago, halting Metra traffic

Large groups of people were seen carrying boxes of merchandise off freight trains in Chicago and fleeing in cars and vans, leading to massive Metra delays during the afternoon rush hour Friday.

Video from NBC's Sky 5 chopper captured the scene as several people were seen running from trains carrying boxes, fleeing from Metra police and leaving piles of debris strewn across the tracks.

According to Metra, trains on the UP-West line, both inbound and outbound, were stopped near Kedzie as the incident unfolded, citing "police activity."

"Extensive delays are anticipated," an alert to riders stated. "Metra encourages customers to seek alternate transportation at this time. Updates will be provided as information becomes available."

A spokesperson for Metra said delays were due to reports of people stealing off freight trains in the area and warned delays could last for "several hours."

"Metra is advising people who take the Metra UP-West line to seek alternate routes," the spokesperson said.

Details on what items were in the stolen boxes and how the incident began weren't immediately clear.

