Death investigation underway after fatal vehicle crash in Mundelein

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 72-year-old man in Mundelein Wednesday.

The man, identified as Laurentino Marcos-Guzman, was driving westbound on Route 60-83 near Taylor Lake Court when his vehicle crossed over to the opposite lane of travel and struck a guardrail.

Officials said the reason for the vehicle crossing lanes is unknown.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of the crash at approximately 1:35 p.m. Wednesday in unincorporated Mundelein, police say.

Upon arrival, deputies located the crash and found Marcos-Guzman not breathing. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team, according to police.