‘Breakfast Club' cast arrives in Chicago for first-ever reunion

For the first time ever, all five members of the "The Breakfast Club" cast are set to reunite- and it's all happening in Chicago.

Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall, Emilio Estèvez, Judd Nelson and Molly Ringwald are all in town for C2E2, Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, which kicked off Friday.

C2E2 says this will be "the first and only time ever" the full main cast will reunite in Chicago, and they've already started the festivities with autograph signings.

C2E2's website shows a schedule of autographing sessions for Sheedy, Hall, Nelson and Ringwald, with autographs ranging from $60-$70 and photo ops from $80-$90. A similar schedule for Estèvez isn't listed, but his inclusion on the guests page notes he'll be there all three days in the "autographing area."

A look at the autographing sessions shows Hall will also be in attendance all weekend, while Sheedy, Nelson and Ringwald are expected to be at McCormick Place Saturday and Sunday.

According to the posted schedules four of them will sign autographs beginning at 12:40 p.m. until about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and again at about 4:40 p.m. that day. Their schedules align again on Sunday, with sessions beginning around 12:30 p.m. and 2:50 p.m.

The cast plans to take the stage for a panel beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"Welcome to C2E2, Emilio Estèvez!" the convention wrote on Instagram. "For the first and only time ever, the full main cast of The Breakfast Club is reuniting in Chicago this April to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film. Emilio (all days) joins Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy (Sat-Sun), Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson (now all days!). Don’t miss this exciting and rare opportunity."

Sheedy, Hall, Nelson and Ringwald, who play Allison Reynolds, Brian Johnson, John Bender and Claire Standish, respectively, in "The Breakfast Club" have made appearances together at comic-con and fan expos in the past. The inclusion of Estèvez, who played Andrew Clark, makes the occasion a rare and exciting reunion of the full crew.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

And what better place than Chicago? "The Breakfast Club" was filmed in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines at the former Maine North High School, which also made a cameo in Hughes' "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."