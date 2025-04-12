Chicago families impacted by gun violence walk with police in memory of loved ones

Dozens of people impacted by gun violence joined Chicago police for a walk to remember and to honor their loved ones on the city’s South side.

The walk was one of several events held Saturday as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

“Together we can make a difference,” they chanted. “Together we can make a difference.”

They came together one by one. Families impacted by gun violence walked down King Drive in Roseland holding up pictures of their loved ones in remembrance.

“Stop the violence,” they shouted. “Don’t be silent.”

Keisha Edwards took part in the walk to honor her 17-year-old son Kamare, killed in November 2022.

“It hurts because my son died two blocks away from home. He was literally outside riding his bike," she said. "I lost my father to cancer and then I turn around and lose my son to violence and so it affects me emotionally, it affects me mentally."

Edwards is still fighting to get justice.

"What’s getting me through this my faith my belief that his life matters that his 17 years of life is and was not in vain," Edwards said. "My son was just a target of someone else’s pain and hurt-- I pray for them I do.”

The walk to Tuley Park was organized by CPD’s Family Liaison Office to help families living with the grief of loss from violence.

“I want to thank all of you for showing up because the reason that we do this is for you,” said Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti. “We want to bring you justice, but we also want to help you go through every day that you have to go through.”

Families also got a chance to learn about the resources and services offered at a community fair.

“The family liaison throughout the city I think it was the best move that CPD did right now is to reach back to the community and give,” said Don Williams, Deon J. Williams Foundation Chairman.

Other similar events were held across the city for National Crime Victims' Rights Week. The goal is to raise awareness, honor victims, and to provide support for their families.

“It’s vital it could be life or death differences, families who are able to get relocation get to safety, knowing their rights and also being advocates for themselves and feeling empowered after becoming victims,” said Giovanny Valadez, partnership manager for Chicago Survivors.



A small group gathered at the City of Praise Church of Chicago to hear from a panel of experts.

“This event is our annual healing resource fair, this year with the funding of the National Crime Victims' Rights fund federal grants we were able to make it bigger,” she said.

Back at the park, Don Williams who lost his 13-year-old son Deon in 2019 said this is what community is all about.

“This is a side that the community needs to see regardless of that negative stuff, throw that out the window,” he said. “We don’t need that—this is what we need to see.”