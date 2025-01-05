The Blue Man Group wraps up Chicago residency with final performance

The Blue Man Group, the iconic performance group known for its shows using innovative percussion instruments while covered in blue paint, took a bow in Chicago for the final time on Sunday.

A line wrapped around the Briar Street Theatre as fans waited to experience the group's final show of a multiple-decades-long residency.

"It was so out there and original. The drums, it just gets you going. I guess it was just a shock to the senses with everything they had going on in there," said attendee Sean Hynes. "So much fun, so entertaining, and it’s going to be sorely missed."

Sean and his wife, Lisa, had one of their first dates at a Blue Man Group performance in the 1990s.

"It’s just wild, to go full circle, you know," Lisa said.

"Always said we’d come back and see it again, didn’t expect it to be on the final show," Sean said.

The group launched its popular immersive show in 1991 in New York City.

Shortly after, the performance group came to Chicago, where they maintained a performance for nearly three decades.

"They’ve been here for what? 30 years and coming to an end here. Why not, let's catch the last show," said concertgoer Ignacio Orozco. "This is the first time. My wife always wanted to come. This is the last show, so why not, let’s go check it out."

While the line outside the theater on Sunday was full of repeat customers and first-timers, people said the show will be missed.

It's a piece of Chicago that will now live on in memories.

"This has been a Chicago staple for almost 30 years, I mean, come on," Sean Hynes said.

The Blue Man Group is also bidding farewell to New York City, where its final performance will be on Feb. 2.

Shows exist in Boston, Las Vegas, Berlin, Germany and on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship. The group is planning a return to Orlando in April.