The Blue Man Group -- the popular performance group known for its immersive shows using innovative percussion instruments -- while covered in blue paint -- will soon perform their final show in Chicago after a decades-long residency.

The group's final performance will be held on Jan. 5. Along with Chicago, the Blue Man Group is also bidding farewell to New York City, where it first began performances in 1991.

“I am honored and humbled to be part of the historic evolution of Blue Man Group, which started in New York back in 1991, and so it is with deepest gratitude to announce the final performances in Chicago," Jack Kenn, the group's managing director said, in a statement.

While this marks the end to Blue Man Group's Chicago residency, performances will continue throughout next year in Boston and Las Vegas, with residencies entering their 30th and 25th years, respectively.

Additionally, the group will also return to Orlando in early April 2025. Shows also exist in Berlin, Germany and on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

“Blue Man Group is unlike anything else in the world and is undeniably one of the most recognized and successful entertainment productions because of the hardworking cast, crew and creative team. It was because of them that these shows captured millions of hearts night after night, and we give our utmost thanks," Kenn said.

Tickets for remaining Chicago shows and more information on the group can be found here.

The Blue Man Group is currently part of the global circus giant Cirque du Soleil.