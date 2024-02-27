A massive Target store coming to Chicago's northwest side now has an official opening date.

The 44,000-square-foot Target store, at 4728 West Irving Park Road, in Portage Park, will officially open for business March 17, a spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the store's shopping experience "will be tailored to serve local guests."

The new Target store, taking over Six Corners' former Sears building, was originally set to open in the fall of 2023, a report from Block Club Chicago said. The redevelopment of the building is part of Chicago's "Six Corners Economic Development Master Plan" from August of 2013, which is meant to "revitalize one of Chicago's oldest and most important neighborhood shopping districts," the city said.

According to Target's website, the Portage Park store will be the retailer's 21st location in Chicago. It is the only forthcoming Target location in Illinois.

"We're always exploring locations for new stores. But how do we decide where to open a new Target next? We look at a number of factors, like how we can best meet a community’s needs, site constraints, other area Target stores and more," the site said.

Earlier this month, Target announced a new, limited-time clothing and furniture line with iconic designer Diane von Furstenberg. Target also recently announced improvements and new products to its longstanding "up&up" line.