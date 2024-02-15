Target launches new in-house brand focused on affordable everyday items

In an effort to capture more price-conscious consumers, Target has launched a new in-house brand that offers nearly 400 "everyday basics" at lower prices.

The brand, called "dealworthy," boasts options that start as low as below $1, aiming to give customers affordable options on household essentials.

According to Target, the brand's selection will include everything from apparel, accessories and beauty to electronics and other home items.

Most dealworthy items will cost under $10, with the items being among the cheapest offered in Target's stores or on the website.

Items such as phone cases and other electronics may be as much as 50% cheaper than any other brands sold at the store, according to the chain.

The first dealworthy products will be available in-store and online beginning this month, with new products expected to be introduced through early 2025.

Upcoming products that will be launched in the coming months include socks, undergarments, power cords and laundry detergent.

More information on dealworthy can be found on Target's website here.