A fan-favorite Target brand is getting a makeover.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is "relaunching" everyday essentials brand "up&up" with new and reformulated products, along with newly updated branding and packaging, a release said.

"One of our most popular brands, up&up has been a go-to for everyday essentials since it launched 15 years ago, and loved by our guests for its wide selection, high quality and low prices," the release said. "And now we’re making the brand bigger and better with a relaunch that’ll give you even more of what you love."

According to the release, 40 percent of existing up&up products -- which includes common kitchen, bathroom and medicine cabinet items like mouthwash, sandwich bags and cotton balls -- have been "reformulated to meet new, higher quality standards."

The retailer has also added "hundreds" of new products to the line, the release said, with the product line now containing more than 2,000 items. Many of them are under $15, Target added.

The changes, Target officials said, are due in part to customer reviews.

“Our product teams combed through thousands of guest reviews to create new formulations, hundreds of new products and thoughtful packaging to make up&up even better — all while continuing to offer truly unbeatable value," Target's executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, Rick Gomez said in the release.

Some of the improved up&up products include adult and kids toothbrushes, "stronger" food containers and new cleaning and body soap scents, Target said, noting that the packaging on body lotions, baby washes and shampoos was developed in partnership with occupational therapists "to make them more comfortable to hold and use."

New products to the line include pet food, moving supplies, additional oral care products, dog grooming items and more.

According to officials, items will be available in Target stores and online beginning this month.

"Be on the lookout for more up&up products over the next year and in early 2025 including pain relief medications, napkins, protein powder, batteries, computer accessories and more."

Here's a look at some of the new items and packaging: