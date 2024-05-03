Christmas in summertime? At Santa's Village, it is, and this year, the suburban amusement park is getting a wintery new ride.

Santa's Village Amusement and Water Park, in East Dundee, will open for the season May 12, according to the park's website. And later in the season, a new ride -- "The North Pole Expedition" -- will open, a post from the park's Instagram post said.

"Hop aboard the expedition jeep and embark on an immersive journey to the fabled North Pole!", a the post from the park read. "As you traverse through enchanting landscapes and whimsical scenes, you'll encounter a host of delightful sights guaranteed to spark joy and wonder."

According to the post, the ride will open in the summer of 2024.

"The North Pole Expedition" joins many themed rides are the amusement park, including "Farmer's Fling," "Kringle's Convey," "Route 66 Cruisers" and more.

The park, located at 601 Dundee Ave. in East Dundee, isn't the only suburban location where Christmas came ahead of schedule. Earlier this year, Mario Lopez and his family filmed a Christmas movie in suburban Long Grove.