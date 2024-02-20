Target announces new line with Diane von Furstenberg – for a limited time only

Target will soon launch a new, limited-time line with iconic designer Diane von Furstenberg -- and clothing won't be the only option.

According to the Minneapolis-based company, the upcoming collection, done in partnership with von Furstenberg and her granddaughter Talita, is to bring more than 200 pieces of women's, girls' and baby apparel, accessories, beauty and home decor items next month.

The collection will start at $4 and most items will remain under $50, the company said. There will also be "made-to-order furniture" starting at $300.

The line takes inspiration from nature, women and art, according to the company, creating a "classically wearable collection," which will feature archival DVF prints and patterns, including her classic and revolutionary wrap dress. In addition there will be "matching mommy-and-me outfits, fresh takes on activewear, loungewear, intimates and more."

But beyond clothing, the new line will also offer headboards, benches, room dividers and more.

"Our partnership with Diane and Talita von Furstenberg represents Target at our best — curating an amazing and distinct assortment and offering it at exceptional prices," Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home and hardlines at Target, said in a statement. "Guests will fall in love with this inspiring and broad collection. There's so much to spark joy, just in time for new spring looks — available only at Target."

The items will only be available while supplies last, however.

It is set to become available beginning March 23 both at Target.com and in most stores.

It marks the third brand announcement from Target this month. The company also announced the launch of a new affordable brand "Dealworthy" and a refresh of its fan-favorite brand "up&up."