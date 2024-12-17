Heads up, Illinois residents: the water coming from your faucet may look different. But don't worry, Chicago officials say -- it's all part of a change to how tap water in the area is treated.

According to an announcement, the Chicago Department of Water Management says it will change its water treatment methods in order to help reduce lead levels. Chicago officials say the new process -- which consists of moving from a blended phosphate process to treating water with only orthophosphate -- is based on guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency, with research showing the new treatment will be "more effective in preventing lead from leaching into drinking water."

However, the city says, the change could lead to some users in Chicago and the suburbs seeing water discoloration.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have notified our customers that some discoloration may occur during this transition," the city told NBC Chicago. The city added that it currently had "no reports" of discoloration happening.

Multiple suburbs receive their Lake Michigan water from Chicago, including Bensenville, Oakbrook, Burr Ridge and Lisle, prompting villages to issue their own notices to residents.

"Chicago has stated that no change should be noticed in the daily operations or water quality levels of any suburban customers who receive water from Chicago," a notice from the village of Bensenville stated. "In areas in the distribution system with dead-ends, there may be discoloration in the appearance of the water."

A similar notice from the Village of Brookfield said the treatment process could result in some residents noticing their "water appearing cloudy or showing a slight reddish discoloration."

According to the city of Chicago, such water discoloration is not dangerous. Officials advised residents who notice discoloration to flush water until it runs clear. In Lisle, the village asked residents who noticed discoloration to contact the Public Works Department "so that crews can promptly flush affected water mains and address any potential concerns."

The transition started in December of 2024, with the process expected to continue for several months.