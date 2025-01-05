Suspects accused of shooting 2 women arrested after multiple high-speed chases

Two individuals are in custody after they allegedly shot two women and led police on multiple high-speed chases in Lake County Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, police found a vehicle in a ditch in Beach Park after reports of a crash. Two women in the vehicle had been shot, one in the eye and the other in the leg. Both women were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries, but both are expected to survive.

The victims had left a bar in North Chicago and were driving home on Green Bay Road when a Dodge pulled up alongside them and occupants in the vehicle opened fire, striking both women.

According to authorities, a Waukegan police officer spotted the Dodge Charger approximately 30 minutes after the shooting, and when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was seen again at approximately 2:41 a.m. Sunday by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, but was able to flee again at a high rate of speed, evading police.

A Zion police officer was later able to use a spike strip to attempt to disable the Charger as it drove on Route 173. The driver was able to escape again, but this time ended up crashing into a heavily wooded area in Zion, authorities said.

Police canines and drones were deployed to aid in the search for suspects, and ultimately a juvenile and an adult were both taken into custody by police. A rifle and pistol were recovered from the Dodge, along with another pistol near where the suspects were captured.

It is believed that the Dodge Charger was stolen from Wisconsin, according to police.