Suburban Looting, Protests: 60 Arrested in Cicero, Naperville Businesses Vandalized

Another day of unrest unfolded throughout the Chicago area on Monday, with protests, looting and vandalism in the city and several suburbs.

Several communities declared states of emergency and imposed curfews in anticipation of any issues arising.

The restrictions on residents' movement came a day after looting and protests were reported in several suburbs, including Aurora, Naperville and Kenosha, Wisconsin. Several areas reported looting at stores and in malls, and many ordered businesses to close early on Monday.

Here are the latest headlines from around the area:

10:28 p.m.: Naperville Businesses Damaged by Looters, Vandals

In dramatic footage, vandals and looters are seen damaging windows and structures at multiple Naperville businesses on Monday evening.

Damage has been reported at a Walgreens store and a Barnes and Noble location in Naperville, and some protesters were seen shooting off fireworks during clashes with police.

8:53 p.m. At Least 2 Killed, 60 Arrested Amid Unrest in Cicero

At least two people were killed and 60 individuals arrested amid an evening of unrest, looting and violence in west suburban Cicero Monday.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police were called to assist local law enforcement as a result of high tensions in the area.

Officials in suburban Cicero say that two people were killed during unrest in the community on Monday, and that at least 60 people have been arrested.

7:48 p.m. Naperville Issues State of Emergency, Curfew

A state of emergency and mandatory curfew has been issued by Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico.

The curfew will start at 9 p.m. Monday and last until 6 a.m. Tuesday due to the widespread incidents of violence, vandalism and stealing throughout the Chicagoland area, according to a news release.

The curfew will start at 9 p.m. Monday and last until 6 a.m. Tuesday due to the widespread incidents of violence, vandalism and stealing throughout the Chicagoland area, according to a news release.

7:26 p.m. Cicero Police Ask Residents to Stay Home After Clashes Between Looters, Officers

Cicero police are asking residents to stay home after officers were involved in numerous clashes with looters on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, Cicero police requested assistance from the Illinois State Police and Cook County Sheriff’s Police to help deal with the outbreak of looting and violence:

According to authorities, Cicero police requested assistance from the Illinois State Police and Cook County Sheriff's Police to help deal with the outbreak of looting and violence:

Cicero police also said that there were multiple reports on social media that police officers were firing shots at residents, but those rumors are not true.

There have been multiple reports of looting and violence throughout Cicero on Monday, with at least two people injured in shootings in the suburb.

7:20 p.m. Metra Suspends Service for Tuesday

For the third day in a row, Metra has announced that it will suspend all service as protests and civil unrest continue around the Chicago area.

In a social media post, the agency announced that it would suspend “all service” on Tuesday “for the safety of the public and our employees.”

5:55 p.m. : Pace Suspends Service for Second Night

The Pace suburban bus service has suspended service Monday night — for the second night in a row.

Service will be halted at 7 p.m. and is expected to resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

5:34 p.m.: Berwyn Issues Curfew Effective at 6 p.m.

In just over 25 minutes, Berwyn will be under a mandatory curfew, according to local officials:

e curfew will expire at 5 a.m., according to the City of Berwyn, and is in effect for all residents, visitors and non-essential workers.

“Reports of armed violence from Cicero heading westward towards Berwyn are being addressed by first responders,” officials said in the social media post.

5:16 p.m.: Aurora Shuts Down All Downtown Streets Amid Unrest

Aurora police have shut down all streets in the downtown portion of the city due to civil unrest and concerns over looting:

Aurora police have shut down all streets in the downtown portion of the city due to civil unrest and concerns over looting:

Several exit ramps from Interstate 88 have also been shut down by authorities.

4:54 p.m.: Gov. Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation Amid Looting, Civil Unrest

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Monday to direct assets to help communities across the state to deal with civil unrest and looting.

Several suburban counties, including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties are listed on the proclamation, according to the governor.

In addition, 250 additional National Guard soldiers will be deployed across the state to assist local law enforcement agencies, and more than 300 Illinois State Police troopers will be deployed to assist in that effort.

4:46 p.m.: Kenosha County Issues Emergency Alert, Sets Curfew for Next 2 Nights

Kenosha County officials have again imposed an Emergency Curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Monday night, according to a press release issued by the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department.

The curfew will run through 7 a.m., and will be in effect again on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Kenosha County officials have again imposed an Emergency Curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Monday night, according to a press release issued by the Kenosha Sheriff's Department.

The curfew will run through 7 a.m., and will be in effect again on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

“The members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will continue increased city and countywide patrols to protect the safety of our residents and businesses,” the department said in a statement. “We will continue to work with local and regional law enforcement partners.”

Deputies will continue to increase patrols throughout the county in an effort to protect homes and businesses, the department said.

4:25 p.m.: Businesses Put Boards Over Windows as Precautionary Measure in Niles

Authorities in suburban Niles say that stores in the area are closing for precautionary purposes due to fears over potential looting Monday evening:

Authorities in suburban Niles say that stores in the area are closing for precautionary purposes due to fears over potential looting Monday evening:

Golf Mill Mall is closed, according to authorities.

Police did emphasize that no reports of looting have been filed with police, but that the department will be out “in full force” to keep the community safe.

4:10 p.m.: Aurora Police Warn of Protests Near Fox Valley Mall

According to an emergency alert issued by Aurora police, protests are possible near Fox Valley Mall Monday afternoon and into the evening hours.

According to an emergency alert issued by Aurora police, protests are possible near Fox Valley Mall Monday afternoon and into the evening hours.

According to authorities, businesses are being encouraged to close for the day, and residents are advised to avoid the area.

3:15 p.m.: Wilmette Authorities Shut Down I-94 Ramps, Ask Shopping Centers to Close Early

In an effort to limit access to downtown areas and the community at-large, authorities in suburban Wilmette are closing all ramps from Interstate 94 as reports of unrest continue to spread around the area.

According to officials, numerous shopping centers, including Edens Plaza, West Lake Plaza and Wilmette Commons are all being asked to close early and to barricade their entrances.

Despite those precautions, authorities say there are "no credible threats" the village at this time, but that the actions are being undertaken as a preventative measure.

3 p.m.: Joliet to Declare State of Emergency for 3rd Straight Day

Officials in suburban Joliet have declared a Local State of Emergency for the third consecutive day due to “multiple acts of vandalism and violence” that occurred on Sunday, and could potentially continue to occur on Monday.

As part of that order, a citywide curfew will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to city officials.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk will hold a press conference to address the State of Emergency Monday afternoon.

2:20 p.m.: Oak Lawn Police Impose Curfew, Say 3 Officers Hurt in Unrest Sunday

Police in suburban Oak Lawn say that eight people were arrested Sunday amid civil unrest and looting.

There were no incidents of arson, but looters targeted several stores in the community, including smoke shops, cell phone stores and electronics retailers, according to police.

In addition, three Oak Lawn police officers suffered injuries during the unrest, but all of the injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

As a result, the community has imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for both Monday and Tuesday nights, according to a post on the agency’s Twitter account:

To our residents and businesses, OLPD made 8 arrests yesterday involved in looting to some businesses. No incidents of arson. Looters targeted smoke shops, cell phone stores and electronics. Oak Lawn will be extending the curfew of 9 PM-5 AM until Wednesday and will reevaluate.

2 p.m.: Tinley Park Businesses Ordered to Shut Down at 3 p.m.

Officials in suburban Tinley Park are requesting all businesses to close by 3 p.m. and to remain closed through 6 a.m. Tuesday due to “current threat information,” according to a social media post by village officials:

A mandatory curfew will also be in effect beginning at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

“The Village is working with our neighboring communities and public safety agencies to share information and collaborate on plans to keep the entire region safe,” officials said in a statement.