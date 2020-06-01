Tinley Park Asks Stores to Close Monday, Reinstates Curfew

The south suburban village of Tinley Park have asked retailers to close starting Monday afternoon and implemented a curfew for a second straight day as the village prepares for the possibility of unrest.

Following looting and disturbances that occurred in the city of Chicago and several suburbs Sunday, the village issued a 9 p.m. curfew that was lifted at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon, the village requested that retail establishments close starting at 3 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday due to "current threat information."

In a statement, Tinley Park leaders added that an increased law enforcement presence will be in the area Monday evening.

"The Village is working with our neighboring communities and public safety agencies to share information and collaborate on plans to keep the region safe," the statement added.

A curfew was also set to begin at 8 p.m. Monday night and last through 6 a.m. Tuesday.