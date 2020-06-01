oak lawn

Oak Lawn Extends Curfew After 8 Arrested During Looting, 3 Officers Hurt

Looting was reported in several suburban communities Sunday as well as the city of Chicago

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Leaders in south suburban Oak Lawn implemented a curfew for two additional days following Sunday, in which police officers arrested eight individuals related to looting.

In a message posted on Twitter, Oak Lawn Police Chief Randy Palmer said that looters targeted smoke shops, cell phone stores and electronics, but no incidents of arson were reported.

A total of three police officers suffered non-life threatening injuries during disturbances, Palmer added.

Looting and unrest spread to several south suburban communities on Sunday following a night of chaos and violence in downtown Chicago that resulted in several injuries and many damaged businesses.

Local

coronavirus illinois 41 mins ago

Illinois Reports 974 New Coronavirus Cases, Lowest Single-Day Total in Nearly 2 Months

Lincoln Park Zoo 54 mins ago

Lincoln Park Zoo Dispels Rumors of Animals Set Free or Stolen

A curfew, which was first implemented from 9 p.m. Sunday to Monday, will be in effect through the same time periods through Wednesday morning.

In his post Monday afternoon, Chief Palmer added that Oak Lawn police officers will be prepared for the possibility of looting again in the evening Monday.

This article tagged under:

oak lawnPOLICEchicago protestsCurfew
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us