Oak Lawn Extends Curfew After 8 Arrested During Looting, 3 Officers Hurt

Leaders in south suburban Oak Lawn implemented a curfew for two additional days following Sunday, in which police officers arrested eight individuals related to looting.

In a message posted on Twitter, Oak Lawn Police Chief Randy Palmer said that looters targeted smoke shops, cell phone stores and electronics, but no incidents of arson were reported.

To our residents and businesses, OLPD made 8 arrests yesterday involved in looting to some businesses. No incidents of arson. Looters targeted smoke shops, cell phone stores and electronics. Oak Lawn will be extending the curfew of 9 PM-5 AM until Wednesday and will reevaluate. — Oak Lawn Police Dept (@OakLawnPD) June 1, 2020

A total of three police officers suffered non-life threatening injuries during disturbances, Palmer added.

Looting and unrest spread to several south suburban communities on Sunday following a night of chaos and violence in downtown Chicago that resulted in several injuries and many damaged businesses.

A curfew, which was first implemented from 9 p.m. Sunday to Monday, will be in effect through the same time periods through Wednesday morning.

In his post Monday afternoon, Chief Palmer added that Oak Lawn police officers will be prepared for the possibility of looting again in the evening Monday.