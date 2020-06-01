Chicago Protests, Looting: Demonstrators March, Transit Shut Down

Protesters, many peaceful, gathered and marched in Chicago again Sunday, though looting and fires continued as a citywide curfew took effect for a second night.

One day earlier thieves targeted businesses and vandals smashed windows and set fires throughout the downtown area, but with the city's Loop locked down with only residents and essential workers allowed, the protests spread to other parts of the city. Still, the Loop was the scene of some demonstrations as area transit agencies canceled service.

Here are the latest headlines from across the Chicago area:

6 a.m.: CTA, Pace Service Resume

CTA service resumed at 6 a.m. but will not operate near the downtown area, the transit agency said. Service on multiple train lines was suspended into the Loop, while bus service will not run from Western Avenue to the lakefront and Fullerton Avenue to 47th Street.

Most Pace services resume at 6 a.m., though the transit agency said the following services will not operate until further notice:

Chicago ADA Paratransit will not operate near the downtown area (south of Belmont, east of Western, north of 47th)

I-55 Bus on Shoulder Express Service

Niles Free Bus Service

9:45 p.m.: More Roads Closed in City and Suburbs

Illinois State Police reported several road closures across the Chicago area as protests spread from the city to the suburbs one night after violent unrest left buildings and stores in Chicago's downtown destroyed.

Here's a full list of road closures.

9 p.m.: Mostly Peaceful Protesters March in Chicago

A group of largely peaceful protesters are marching in downtown Chicago shutting down traffic as they go.

The group made its way onto Lake Shore Drive for a second time Sunday evening, heading north before exiting the major roadway and continue to block traffic as they marched.

Meanwhile, Chicago's curfew took effect at 9 p.m. and continues until 6 a.m.

8:30 p.m.: State of Emergency Declared in Aurora, Putting Curfew in Place

Aurora's Mayor Richard Irvin declared a State of Emergency in the city Sunday, putting a curfew for the municipality "due to the widespread incidents of violence, vandalism and stealing throughout the area."

“Today we hosted a peaceful protest at the Aurora Police Department,” Irvin said in a statement. "However, once the protest ended, the crowd dispersed and then grew substantially with other participants throughout the streets of Aurora. While Chief Ziman and I were honored to participate in the initial protest, we will not tolerate lawlessness in our city.”

The curfew began at 8:30 p.m. Sunday and ends at 6 a.m. Monday. Residents were asked to remain at home.

In addition, all Interstate 88 entrance ramps to Aurora will be closed during the curfew. Aurora residential or employment identification will be required to enter from the interstate.

8 p.m.: Metra Suspending All Service Monday

Metra suspended all service for Monday, the rail agency announced Sunday evening, citing public safety concerns for both riders and employees.

"For the safety of the public and our employees, and because of municipal restrictions that are limiting the ability of our workers to reach job sites, Metra is suspending all service on Monday, June 1," the rail agency tweeted. "We will provide updates on Monday about Tuesday service."

7:45 p.m.: Police Block Demonstrators at 53rd and Lake Park

Video from NBC's Sky 5 chopper showed police blocking streets near 53rd and Lake Park as a growing group of protesters convened in the area. Watch live in the player above.

7:30 p.m.: Protesters March Onto Lake Shore Drive, Block Traffic

A group of protesters marched onto Lake Shore Drive, blocking traffic for several minutes despite police barricades at entrances to the major Chicago roadway.

The group walked along the shoulder as many cars were forced to turn around, making for a heavy traffic jam in the area.

The group left the roadway after nearly 20 minutes.

7:22 p.m.: Two Strip Mall Fires Reported

One fire was reported at a strip mall near West 59th Street and Ashland Avenue while a second occurred at 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue. Information about potential injuries wasn't immediately available.

5:30 p.m.: All CTA Trains, Buses to Shut Down in One Hour

According to the Chicago Transit Authority, all bus and train service was suspended at 6:30 p.m., and will remain suspended for the remainder of the evening:

[Service Suspended] At 6:30pm, service will be suspended on all bus and rail lines at the request of public safety officials. Service is expected to resume tomorrow morning. — cta (@cta) May 31, 2020

The CTA had already suspended all bus and train service through the Loop in anticipation of more protests on Sunday, but now has expanded that suspension to its entire system.

Buses and trains are expected to resume running on Monday morning.

4:50 p.m.: Cook County Sheriff's Deputies to Assist Chicago Police, Suburban Police Agencies Amid Protests, Looting

The Cook County Sheriff’s Police have mobilized approximately 80 officers, including members of the Hostage/Barricade team, to assist the Chicago Police Department, and suburban police departments, in response to protests around the area Sunday.

The news comes as numerous suburbs report potential looting and protesting Sunday, while others, including Tinley Park and Blue Island, have imposed mandatory curfews in response to the unrest.

In Chicago, officers are working 12-hour shifts to help deal with protests and looting, while all days off have been temporarily postponed, according to Superintendent David Brown.

3:45 p.m.: Tinley Park Issues Citywide Curfew Amid Unrest

Things are heating up outside of Chicago as well, as several suburbs have urged residents to stay in their homes due to protests and scattered looting on Sunday.

In Tinley Park, authorities have imposed a city-wide curfew beginning at 8 p.m. due to looting. The curfew will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday:

The Village of Tinley Park has issued a Curfew order effective tonight at 8:00 pm through 6:00 am Monday Morning due to heightened police activity and threats to our community. Non-essential travel is not recommended. We will evaluate this daily until the threat is gone. — Village of Tinley Pk (@VillageTinleyPk) May 31, 2020

1:45 p.m.: Metra Cancels All Trains Into, Out of Chicago for Remainder of Day

Metra has announced that all trains entering and leaving downtown Chicago will be canceled for the remainder of the day:

Metra is cancelling all trains scheduled to arrive downtown or leave downtown after 3:00 p.m. today. — Metra (@Metra) May 31, 2020

CTA service in Chicago's Loop also remains suspended, according to agency officials.

1:37 p.m.: Chicago Police to Work 12 Hour Shifts, All Days Off Canceled

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown has announced that all Chicago police officers will be working 12-hour shifts and that all days off are canceled until further notice amid the unrest in Chicago.

Brown made the announcement during a press conference Sunday, and sent out an email to officers in the morning explaining the decision.

“We need everyone to be on board as we rebound from what unfolded last night,” he said.

1:22 p.m.: After Night of Unrest, Lightfoot Unsure if Chicago Can Move Into Phase Three of Reopening Plan

After a night of protests, looting and vandalism throughout the Loop and other areas of the city, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is unsure whether the city can move into Phase Three of its reopening plan amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lightfoot said during a news conference to address the unrest of the night before that she was "in conversation" with Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown about the city's reopening plan moving forward.

"We will make a determination whether or not we can go forward on June 3 as planned," Lightfoot said. "We haven't made that determination yet."

Several factors are playing into Lightfoot's decision-making on the matter, including the serious damage done to local businesses during the disturbances on Saturday night, as well as the potential for a surge in coronavirus cases with so many protesters not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing guidelines.

1:11 p.m.: Authorities Restrict Access to Chicago Loop, Central Business District

Authorities in Chicago have drastically restricted access to Chicago's Loop and Central Business District a day after looting and vandalism caused extensive damage throughout the area.

According to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, access to the business district will be reduced for the time being, with only residents and essential employees allowed to access the area.

“This will allow for the cleanup and repair and restoration of places of livelihood, the safety of residences, and the removal of hazards which were intentionally created last night,” the mayor said.

Chicagoans woke up to damaged portions of the city with storefront windows broken on Michigan Avenue and State Street after peaceful daytime protests over the death of George Floyd dissolved into looting and destruction.

12:25 p.m.: Mayor Lightfoot Calls for 5 p.m. Moment of Silence Amid Protests

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for the city to join her in a moment of silence Sunday evening after protests over the death of George Floyd.

The moment of silence is set to take place at 5 p.m.

"I know in my heart, in my soul, that we will be able to learn from this moment and move forward together," Lightfoot said while addressing overnight unrest that left much of the city's downtown damaged and vandalized.

11:50 a.m.: 240 People Arrested, More Than 20 Officers Injured During Protests, Looting in Downtown

Chicago police arrested at least 240 people after protests and looting spread throughout the downtown area on Saturday, according to Superintendent David Brown.

According to authorities, more than 20 police officers were injured during clashes between police and protesters, with at least two officers sustaining injuries that required hospitalization and surgery.

"Chicago police officers showed professionalism, restraint and patience. CPD made Chicago proud last night," Brown said. "Officers spent the evening protecting those who came to peacefully protest and to protect as many buildings and businesses as they could. They did this while being assaulted verbally and physically."

11:35 a.m.: Pritzker to Activate National Guard to Assist Chicago Police

The National Guard has been called to Chicago as the city braces for additional protests following a night of destruction despite a citywide curfew, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Sunday.

Lightfoot said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, at her request, "has ordered a contingent of the National Guard to maintain a limited presence to support our police department in order to not have a repeat of what we saw last night."

The move is in addition to a citywide curfew that remains in effect daily from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. "until further notice."

11:15 a.m.: 1 Dead, at Least 5 Wounded in Downtown Chicago Shootings

Chicago police say that a 26-year-old man was killed and at least five other individuals were wounded in shootings that occurred Saturday night in the city's downtown area.

The man was killed during a confrontation in River North, according to police. A suspect was beating a man the victim was with, then turned the gun on the victim and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five more people, including a 19-year-old man, were injured in shootings. The teen is currently in critical condition, police said.

10:50 a.m.: Illinois State Police Close Highway Ramps Near Downtown Chicago

In an effort to curb the amount of cars heading into downtown Chicago Sunday, Illinois State Police have announced a series of ramp closures on several major interstates.

According to a press release, the eastbound ramp from Interstate 290 to Ida B. Wells Drive is shut down until further notice, along with the northbound ramp onto the roadway from Interstate 94.

Interstate 90 ramps, both northbound and southbound, onto Ohio Street are also closed.

The ramp from the Stevenson Expressway onto Lake Shore Drive also remains closed on Sunday after police shut it down Saturday night.

Chicago Officials Announce New Restrictions Ahead of More Planned Protests

After the CTA suspended service on bus and train lines into downtown Chicago, city officials also announced a series of street closures and other safety protocols ahead of more planned protests.

Only residents and employees who work in affected areas will be allowed to cross barriers on streets, as closures will go into effect on these streets:

Division St. from Lake Shore Drive and N. Halsted St.

N. Halsted from Division St. to Milwaukee Ave. and Grand Ave.

Milwaukee Ave. from Grand Ave. to Kinzie St.

Canal St. from Kinzie St. to 26th St.

26th St. from Canal St. to Lake Shore Drive

CTA Suspends Service in Downtown Chicago Amid Expectation of More Protests

With more protests potentially occurring Sunday, the Chicago Transit Authority has suspended service on all train and bus lines through the Loop.

The suspension of service is part of a citywide plan to help avoid a repeat of Saturday, when protests turned violent and looting was reported all throughout River North, the Loop and other nearby areas and neighborhoods.

CTA service through the Loop had been shut down Saturday prior to Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposing a curfew on the city beginning at 9 p.m.

Every storefront on Chicago’s State Street was damaged in some way after waves of people overnight smashed windows and stole merchandise. On Sunday morning, the cleanup slowly began. NBC 5’s Chris Hush reports.

7 Chicago Target Stores Close Amid Ongoing Protests

Target has announced that it will temporarily close seven of its locations in Chicago as part of a nationwide move to protect associates and property.

More than 170 locations in all will shutter temporarily because of the protests, according to a statement issued by the company.

Stores in Hyde Park, the West Loop, South Loop, Streeterville, and on State Street are among the Chicago locations that will temporarily shutter. Their employees will be paid for scheduled shifts for at least the next 14 days, according to the company.

See What Chicago, Michigan Avenue Looks Like After Night of Destruction Following Protests

Photos Show Devastation After Looting, Vandalism Occur in Loop

A series of dramatic photos captures the devastation in downtown Chicago after a wave of vandalism and looting throughout the overnight hours.

That damage comes despite a curfew ordered by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, which took effect at 9 p.m. Saturday. Several area businesses were also burned during the mayhem, including an iconic camera store and several businesses along Michigan Avenue.

Stevenson Ramp to Lake Shore Drive Remains Closed

Travelers looking to get onto northbound Lake Shore Drive at the Stevenson will be unable to do so, as the ramp will remain closed for the time being, according to Illinois State Police.

That ramp was one of at least five that were closed by state police in an effort to keep more people from coming into the downtown area Saturday. All other ramps are now open, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, the bridges along the Chicago River all remain up Sunday morning after police raised them in an effort to control the flow of pedestrians through the downtown area.

CTA trains and buses, which were rerouted through downtown because of Saturday's protests, have resumed, but some residual delays are expected.