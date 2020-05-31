Metra Suspends All Service Monday for ‘Safety of Public’ and Employees

Metra suspended all service for Monday, the rail agency announced Sunday evening, citing public safety concerns for both riders and employees.

"For the safety of the public and our employees, and because of municipal restrictions that are limiting the ability of our workers to reach job sites, Metra is suspending all service on Monday, June 1," the rail agency tweeted. "We will provide updates on Monday about Tuesday service."

The rail agency's announcement comes after the Chicago Transit Authority and Pace announced that all service will be suspended on bus and train lines beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The CTA made the announcement on social media just after 5 p.m. Sunday, giving transit riders less than 90 minutes to get home:

[Service Suspended] At 6:30pm, service will be suspended on all bus and rail lines at the request of public safety officials. Service is expected to resume tomorrow morning. — cta (@cta) May 31, 2020

Pace issued a press release just after 5:30 p.m. announcing their intent to stop running buses.

Earlier Sunday, service was temporarily suspended on all CTA train lines that run through the Loop due to planned protests.