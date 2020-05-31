chicago protests

These Are the Road Closures Reported in Chicago and the Suburbs Amid Protests

Curfews and emergency orders were issued in numerous suburbs and the city remained under a curfew for a second straight day

Illinois State Police reported several road closures across the Chicago area as protests spread from the city to the suburbs one night after violent unrest left buildings and stores in Chicago's downtown destroyed.

Major transit agencies canceled service amid the protests.

As of 9:45 p.m., the following road closures were in place:

Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound ramps to Torrence Avenue are closed until further notice.

_____________________________________________________________________________

As of 6:34 p.m. –

Interstate 94 northbound to eastbound and westbound Lake Avenue is closed until further notice.

­­­­­­­­­­_____________________________________________________________________________

ADDITIONAL CLOSURES – effective until further notice.

As of 5:41 p.m. - 

I-94 N/B and S/B ramps to Old Orchard Road. 

——————————————————————

The following ramp closures are in effect until further notice:

I290 E/B to Congress

I-94 N/B ramp to Congress

I-90 N/B ramp to Ohio

I-90 S/B to Ohio

