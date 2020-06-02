Aurora Police Extend Curfew, Announce All Interstate 88 Exits to Close Amid Unrest

The city of Aurora has extended its curfew for another night, and travel restrictions will be put in place as police and safety officials look to quell civil unrest in the town.

According to authorities, the curfew will resume at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night and will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Residents are asked to remain in their homes, and to only travel for work during those hours.

In addition, police will block all exits from Interstate 88 during the curfew. Residents can show identification to authorities at those exits to gain entry, according to police.

Scenes From Day Two of Protests in Chicago

Entrance into the downtown area is also prohibited during curfew without residential or employment proof of identification.

Residents are also being asked to avoid Fox Valley Mall.

The restrictions come amid continuing protests and reports of looting across several suburban communities. Naperville has already imposed a curfew on Tuesday night, along with Cicero, where more than 60 people were arrested and at least two civilians were killed on Monday.