Cicero Residents Asked to Stay Home, State Police Called to Assist Amid Unrest

The town of Cicero asked residents to stay home Monday evening amid unrest in the western suburb.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police were called to assist local law enforcement, according to a post on social media.

Video captured by Sky 5 in the afternoon hours showed multiple large crowds in the area of South Cicero Avenue and West Cermak Road.

At around 7 p.m., police tape was set up near the intersection, and several individuals were spotted outside of a business holding baseball bats.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

