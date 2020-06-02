Cicero Declares State of Emergency, Issues 8 p.m. Curfew

Police in suburban Cicero have declared a state of emergency following a violent night that saw fatal shootings, dozens of arrests and looting at area businesses.

The west Chicago suburb will implement an 8 p.m. curfew Tuesday, authorities announced, one day after declining to do so.

"We do not want citizens on the streets at night," said Cicero Police Chief

Jerry Chlada Jr.

Police say two people were killed during unrest in the community on Monday, and that at least 60 people have been arrested.

There were numerous reports of looting and clashes between looters and police as violence erupted in the city Monday. NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter was over the scene of multiple clashes, including one at a liquor store that ended with several individuals being taken from the scene in handcuffs.

Cicero residents, please remain at home. — Cicero Police Dept (@TOCPolice) June 2, 2020

According to Cicero officials, authorities called in approximately 120 officers from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police to provide assistance.

Despite the violence, Cicero authorities did not issue a curfew Monday, saying it would take away needed resources.