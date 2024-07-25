A famed TikTok food critic reviewed an empty Chicago restaurant. What happened next was something the owner never expected

A famous TikTok food critic known for visiting small neighborhood restaurants across the country recently stopped by a North Side eatery, after the chef owner -- and sole employee -- posted a video and recommending he try it.

What happened next was something the chef of Amici, in Buena Park, never expected.

Earlier this week, the restaurant, at 3933 N. Broadway, posted a video to TikTok showing the chef - a one man show - cooking up a storm for what appeared to be an empty restaurant. In the video, he invited Keith Lee, TikTok food critic known for spotlighting various small business in Chicago and across the country, to try it.

"I love my little one man show but i could always use a hand or two," the restuarant said to their followers, which now top 16,000. "Please tag @Keith Lee and @Ronni Lee so we can help our small family business grow. We would love for them to try our food."

In true social media fashion, Lee -- whose videos reach more than 16 million followers -- answered.

"Well, we here," Lee's video starts off, as he holds up two take-out bags. "I got. Let's try it."

The restaurant, Lee explains, specializes in putting a unique spin on the "Aranchini," which are typically Italian rice balls that are fried and stuffed with different meats and vegetables. At Amici, the stuffing ranges from traditional Italian, jerk chicken to birria.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

In total, Lee tries five Aranchinis -- and he was impressed.

"I, from the bottom of my heart, don't personally see why they are not 'round the corner," Lee said, referring to the lack of customers lined up.

When Lee when into speak to the owner, the chef appeared surprised. What came next left him even more shocked.

"What we wanted to do," Lee said, "Was leave $3,000 to pay for anybody who comes to order and a $1,000 to you as a tip," Lee said.

The owner appeared emotional. "That's a lot," he said. "Thank you so much."

A day later, the restaurant sold out of food.

"Thank you for all the love and support but even after doubling our production due to the amazing Keith Lee effect, we have quickly run out of food," a post on Amici's TikTok page said. "We will be closed the for the rest of the day to prepare for tomorrow and the days to come."

"We did not expect to be this busy and are extremely grateful that everyone is loving their food," the post, which had garnered more than 25,000 views went on to say.

Hours later, the owner posted another message.

"The first 50 arancini sold today will be free because we still have leftover donation from Keith and family," he wrote.

Thursday, the owner posted a new message to TikTok, sharing how he'd describe his now viral-food, and the meaning behind it.

"If you ask me about an arancini, I'd say it's a rice ball stuffed with anything your heart desires," the post said. "But if you ask me about it on a deeper level, I'd say that I wake up at 4 a.m. every morning to drive an hour to work to make all of the arancinis from scratch and hand stuff each of them one by one hoping that we can get business so I can provide for my family."

"These arancini are a representation of my passion for cooking and creating flavors. They are a common street food from my culture that i want to bring to you all. Watching everyone enjoy the food I cooked is what keeps me going everyday."