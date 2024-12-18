A Chicago church is desperately trying to collect more toys to help children in need, after losing a big corporate sponsor this year.

The goal of Operation Cover Chicago, a nonprofit founded by Pastor Kenyatta Smith, is to ensure every child has a gift under the tree on Christmas.

The toy drive is on Friday, but the church has only reached half its goal of 50,000 toys.

"It's not what you give, it’s that you give. We’re hoping somebody will hear this mission and they will give," said Smith, the senior pastor at Another Chance Church in Roseland.

"Our mission is to help change the narrative for parents and for children," said Smith. "While we’re giving a toy, the truth of the matter is [kids are] receiving hope."

Smith said hundreds of families have lined up outside the toy drive in years past, waiting for hours, and coming from as far away as Indiana and Wisconsin.

For some children, it's the only gift they'll receive on Christmas.

"About six years ago, my children and I were homeless. Someone told me about Operation Cover Chicago," said Christina Williams. "I could not afford it, I had nothing."

Williams arrived at the toy drive too late, all of the toys were gone. So, Pastor Williams gave the only thing he had left, a gift card.

At the time, neither Williams nor Smith knew how much was on it. It turned out to be several hundred dollars.

"The children and I were not only able to get toys, we got food. We got clothes and t-shirts," said Williams. "The card provided hope for me. It gave me the inspiration to be able to look toward the light at the end of the tunnel."

Williams is now a volunteer with Operation Cover Chicago.

"The parents cry, the children cry, it’s a blessing to be here," said Williams.

The annual toy drive is set for Friday at the church, located at 9550 Harvard, in Chicago.

Smith said $35 donations will pay for one child's gift, $175 for a family of 5, and $300 for a family of 10.