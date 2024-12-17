A giant, mobile refrigeration unit and semi-truck housing equipment to create an NHL caliber sheet of ice arrived outside Wrigley Field Monday as final preparations are underway for the Discover NHL Winter Classic.

The Chicago Blackhawks are hosting the annual event at The Friendly Confines for a second time, with the St. Louis Blues coming to the North Side on New Year's Eve, with puck drop slated for 4 p.m.

The Blackhawks previously hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Wrigley Field in the 2009 NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2009, a game the Red Wings won 6-4.

The conditions earlier this week were ideal for setting up the rink at the historic stadium.

"Above freezing, not raining, not snowing, so this is great working conditions for us," said Andrew Higgins, the NHL's senior manager for facilities and hockey operations.

Crews put up banners outside Wrigley Field and also started work inside the stadium.

"They started to cover the field, put the armor deck down. Once that’s completely covered, we’ll start our work getting the truck parked and then starting all the piping connections down to the field," Derek King, the NHL's senior director for facilities and hockey operations said.

King said they plan to start making ice by Friday, which should allow enough time for it to set by first skates on the 29th.

"[To make the ice], we're going to build a stage deck, then we're going to lay down the aluminum pans that the glycol runs through in the piping. We'll use the refrigeration trailer to start cooling those pans. Once we get those pans below freezing, we’ll start spraying water just like they do at the United Center. Our goal is probably to have about an inch and a half to two inches of ice. We're looking to replicate those conditions inside the United Centers for the players on game day," King said.

Building a hockey arena inside a baseball stadium does present one unique challenge.

"It's space wise for us. Our builds are similar, whether we’re doing an NFL stadium to a baseball stadium," King said. "We're working in smaller space, but our build is the same as we do it anywhere else. To be in Chicago, to be at Wrigley, is pretty cool. It's going to be a really special event."

Fans of all ages are already getting into the spirit. Just over 11 miles away from Wrigley, Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard, helped dozens of kids from the True Value Boys and Girls Club cut the ribbon on a brand new, outdoor sport court.

The project is part of the NHL Winter Classic Legacy Project, which conducts legacy initiatives in each host city.

This year's Winter Classic marks the league's 42nd outdoor game.

"We've done over $8 million in legacy initiatives," said Brian Jennings, the Senior Executive Vice President of Marketing and the NHL's Chief Branding Officer. "The ability to give the kids this outdoor space is really critical. The league is committed to that because it's important not just to learn about the sport of hockey but to be outside and have some fun with each other."

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Jennings also announced 200 local kids and their families will attend the Winter Classic for free.

"Our ties here on the west side are real and long term. We work here, we play our games here, and for many of our employees, they are raising their families here. We couldn't be more excited about this project," Blackhawks team president Jaime Faulkner said.

The sport court follows the establishment of a Boys and Girls Club floor hockey program two years ago. According to the Blackhawks Foundation, interest in the program has "exploded."

In addition to the play space, children will also notice a new mural outside the club at 2950 W 25th St, painted by a local artist, sentrock.

"This is really about a long term investment the Blackhawks have with Chicago. It’s been our home for almost 100 years. You couple that with our desire to grow the game of hockey, so, at any point kids can pick up a stick and play street hockey. They don’t even have to go on the ice, they can play it right here in Little Village," Blackhawks Foundation Executive Director Sara Guderyahn said.

The New Year's Eve matchup marks the seventh regular-season outdoor game for the Blackhawks, and their second against the Blues, who they previously played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis for the 2017 NHL Winter Classic.