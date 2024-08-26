A new, "unique" restaurant is coming to Woodfield Mall as suburban Chicago mall development continues to boom.

Chubby Cattle, described as a "premium, all-you-can-eat Waygu experience" will open at the Schaumburg in 2025, according to a press release. It's the restaurant's Wagyu barbecue's first location outside of Chicago's Chinatown, the release said.

“We know our shoppers expect more than a great selection of top-name retail,” Chris Speca, General Manager of Woodfield Mall said in the release. “They want curated experiences. Bringing one of the most talked-about concepts in the food and beverage industry to Woodfield Mall is a win for the mall, the northwest suburbs, and our visitors from across the region.”

The Chubby Cattle concept centers on a three-tier, all-you-can-eat menu, the release said, featuring American and Australian full-blood Wagyu along with Japanese A5 Wagyu and a wide variety of sushi, shabu shabu, vegetables and fruit.

The eatery' forthcoming Woodfield location join's Chubby Cattle's "rapid nationwide expansion," with other Chubby Cattle spots in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Denver.

The restaurant, set to open next year, will be located in the lower level dining pavilion wing near entrance 5, across from Asha SalonSpa, the release said.

The restuarant comes as several new stores are set to open at the suburban mall, including Men's clothing store Ticknors Men's Clothier, Vancouver-based lifestyle and fashion brand Aritizia and jewelry brand The Inspiration Co. In 2023, Chicago-based Radio Flyer opened their first-ever retail store at the Schaumburg mall.

Other Chicago area malls are seeing new stores and restaurants, including Old Orchard in Skokie, Golf Mill in Niles and Gurnee Mills in Gurnee.