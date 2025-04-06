Greek Independence Day Parade to move through Chicago Sunday

Thousands of Greek Americans, Chicagoans and leaders will show for the Greek Independence Day Parade in Greektown Sunday.

The event intends to celebrate Chicago's Greek American community and rich Hellenic culture and history, according to organizers.

The parade will include performances from Greek dancers and musicians complete with traditional costumes and celebrations.

Festivities begin Sunday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m. and run until 4 p.m.

The mainstage of the event is located at Adams and Halsted Street. The parade will start at Van Buren Street and Halsted Street, finishing at the mainstage with Greek dancing.

Leaders of Greektown Chicago SSA #16 and the Federation of Hellenic American Organizations of Illinois will also be in attendance.

For those driving, head west on Adams or Van Buren Street towards Halsted Street and park near barriers.