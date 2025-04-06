Greece

Greek Independence Day Parade to move through Chicago Sunday

The event intends to celebrate Chicago's Greek American community and rich Hellenic culture and history, according to organizers

By NBC Chicago Staff

<b>Pegasus Restaurant and Tavern </b>
Pegasus Restaurant

Thousands of Greek Americans, Chicagoans and leaders will show for the Greek Independence Day Parade in Greektown Sunday.

The event intends to celebrate Chicago's Greek American community and rich Hellenic culture and history, according to organizers.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The parade will include performances from Greek dancers and musicians complete with traditional costumes and celebrations.

Festivities begin Sunday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m. and run until 4 p.m.

The mainstage of the event is located at Adams and Halsted Street. The parade will start at Van Buren Street and Halsted Street, finishing at the mainstage with Greek dancing.

Leaders of Greektown Chicago SSA #16 and the Federation of Hellenic American Organizations of Illinois will also be in attendance.

For those driving, head west on Adams or Van Buren Street towards Halsted Street and park near barriers.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Greece
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us