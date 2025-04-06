‘Taste of winter' possible this week with snow showers in Chicago forecast

We’re several weeks into spring, but the Chicago area is going to get a “taste of winter” in its upcoming forecast.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, that will come on Monday, as several rounds of scattered snow showers could impact the area during the late morning and early afternoon hours, along with gusty winds and temperatures far below their seasonal averages.

Before that arrives, Sunday will be a calm day in the forecast, with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover for the final day of the weekend. High temperatures will settle into the mid-to-upper 40s, below their seasonal averages but also above what the region will see in the next couple of days.

On Monday morning, an approaching cold front will push cloud cover over the area, and a few isolated snow showers could also hit the region, though accumulations aren’t expected and snow likely won’t stick to roads because of warmer surface temperatures.

As the morning passes and the region gets closer to the noon hour, the bulk of the front will begin to make its presence felt, with more widespread snow showers, winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour, and temperatures that will only rise into the upper-30 or low-40s.

Again, accumulations aren’t expected to be significant, but the gusty winds could cause some visibility issues due to blowing snow, and so motorists are urged to use caution if driving during that time period.

In areas to the south of Interstate 80, the temperature may warm slightly above that upper-30s mark, and as a result there could be some mixed precipitation in the early afternoon, according to forecast models.

A few stray snow showers could stick around into the late afternoon hours, but slowly winds will ease, cloud cover will break up, and temperatures will remain on the chilly side to cap off an eventful weather day.

Tuesday will see temperatures slowly start to climb, though readings will only be in the low-to-mid 40s, according to forecast models. By this time in April, the average temperature in the Chicago area has risen to around 56 degrees according to the National Weather Service, but the region won’t see highs of that level until Friday or Saturday, when readings will finally climb back into the upper-50s and even the low-60s across the area.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

There will also be a chance for more rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low-50s on both days, according to forecast models.

Be sure to stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information, and download the NBC Chicago mobile app to get real-time weather push alerts and access to live radar images to help you plan your day.