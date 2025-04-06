Woman shot after altercation on Chicago's Near West Side

A woman was hospitalized after she was shot following a physical altercation on Chicago’s Near West Side Sunday morning.
According to Chicago police, the 40-year-old woman became involved in a verbal altercation with a 35-year-old man inside a residence in the 2200 block of West Monroe at approximately 7:35 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the man then left the residence, pulled out a weapon, and fired several shots into the home, striking the woman in the leg.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.
The man fled the scene in a vehicle, and remains at-large, according to Chicago police.
No further information was available, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.
