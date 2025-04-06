As Tax Day nears, here's how you can check your refund status

We’re just over a week away from the deadline for Americans to file their returns, but how can you check your tax refund status?

Whether you live in Illinois or Indiana, here is the information you’ll need to check your refund status.

Where is my federal tax refund?

According to the IRS, taxpayers can check their refund status approximately 24 hours after they e-file a return for tax year 2024.

If a taxpayer is filing a return for a year prior to that, they can check refund status within three-to-four days.

Finally, if a taxpayer files a paper return, they can check their refund status after approximately four weeks.

There are two ways to check refund status, with the easiest being done through the IRS’ website. Taxpayers can also call the IRS at 1-800-829-4477.

What about my state refund?

In Illinois, residents can use the “MyTaxIllinois” website to find information about their refund. They will need either their Social Security Number or their Taxpayer ID, along with the requested refund amount in order to see their refund status.

Indiana residents can use the INTIME website to check their refund status, or they can call 317-232-2240 and choose “Option 3” on the menu.

What do I need to check my federal refund status?

According to the IRS, taxpayers will need their Social Security Number or their individual taxpayer ID number in order to check their refund status.

They will also need their filing status, and their refund amount.

How long does it typically take to receive a refund?

According to the IRS, most returns filed electronically will be processed and refunds will be issued in less than three weeks, with an even more expedited process for those who choose direct deposit.

For Illinois residents, tax refunds from electronically filed returns usually take around four weeks to be sent out following receipt of the return.

Indiana residents can typically expect refunds within three-to-four weeks of filing their returns.