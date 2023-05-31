Pick-Up, Timing, Restrictions: What Parents Need to Know About Taylor Swift's Chicago Shows

Taylor Swift's Chicago performances are nearly here and for parents bringing young Swifties to the shows, there are some important things to note.

Soldier Field released details Wednesday on the measures in place for the sold-out performances that will have thousands descending on downtown Chicago this weekend for what is described as "one of the most-anticipated musical events of 2023."

Swift is scheduled to perform each night Friday through Sunday.

Here's what parents should know:

Drop-Off and Pick-Up

There will be designated drop-off and pick-up locations for parents and chaperones coming to the stadium, stadium manager ASM Global reported.

Those attending the show can be dropped off at the 18th Drive Turnaround, just west of Lake Shore Drive's 18th Drive exit ramp.

Official warn that traffic may be heavy at certain times, so some people may consider dropping off fans at Columbus Drive or Michigan Avenue and having them walk to the Museum Campus.

For pick-up after the show, officials say reunification for parents, guardians and rideshare drivers will take place on Columbus Drive between Roosevelt and Balbo, beginning at 10:30 p.m.

"We encourage parents and chaperones to use this area in order to quickly reunite with family and friends," Soldier Field's release states. "Drivers may use the alphabetical signage markers to provide guests with identifiers. Stadium

security and parking personnel will be present to provide a safe and organized operation."

Timing

Swift is expected to perform for more than three hours each night, with her portion of the shows beginning at 8 p.m.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and parking will be available starting at 2 p.m. The concert will officially kick off at 6:30 p.m. with opening acts OWENN & Girl in Red or Gracie Adams & Muna Sun.

For key times, Soldier Field noted the following for each night:

12:00pm: Merchandise Sales open outside the stadium (4 locations)

2:00pm: Parking Lots Open

4:30pm: Gates Open

6:30pm: Show Starts (OWENN & Girl in Red Openers Fri/Sat; Gracie Adams & Muna Sun

Parking

According to Soldier Field, parking lots are already sold out from advance sales.

McCormick Place Lot B, Millennium and South Grant Park garages will be open, with Millennium Park Garage offering a shuttle to and from the stadium. The shuttle will pick up fans at lower Randolph and pick them up at the Metra 18th stairs between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Grant Park South, Grant Park North and Millennium Lakeside Garages won't be offering shuttle service, however.