Taylor Swift Is This Summer's Most In-Demand Artist—Eras Tour Tickets Sell for an Average of $920

When it comes to the most in-demand concerts of the summer, there's Taylor Swift and then there's everybody else.

The "Style" singer is the hottest act of the season according to StubHub, which on Friday released its 2023 Summer Tour Preview.

StubHub ranked artists based on their cumulative ticket sales as of May 26 for concerts taking place between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Swift is the undisputed No. 1 on the list, with tickets for her 24 "Eras" tour dates this summer selling for an average of $920 apiece.

The average cost of entry for the 33-year-old's concerts on the resale website dwarves the rest of the competition, with no other artist in the top 10 having a ticket price higher than $370.

In fact, the $920 average selling price is a bargain in some locations. Tickets for her concerts at MetLife Stadium outside New York City this weekend are selling for a minimum of $1,100, with some sellers asking for well over $10,000.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, comes in a strong second place, with 42 dates for her "Renaissance" world tour selling for an average of $322 each, according to StubHub data.

"What we're seeing is female artists dominating our total sales," StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli tells CNBC Make It.

In fact, StubHub reports that Swift, Beyoncé and No. 7 P!NK — with her 33 tour dates selling at an average of $231 per ticket — are outselling the seven male artists in the top 10 by 50%.

These are the 10 most in-demand acts of the summer.

1. Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Average ticket price: $920

Summer tour dates: 24

2. Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Average ticket price: $322

Summer tour dates: 42

3. Morgan Wallen

John Shearer | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Average ticket price: $370

Summer tour dates: 27

4. Bruce Springsteen

Xavi Torrent | Redferns | Getty Images

Average ticket price: $274

Summer tour dates: 31

5. Coldplay

Jordi Vidal | Redferns | Getty Images

Average ticket price: $347

Summer tour dates: 24

6. George Strait

Erika Goldring | Wireimage | Getty Images

Average ticket price: $312

Summer tour dates: 7

7. P!NK

Emma Mcintyre | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Average ticket price: $231

Summer tour dates: 33

8. Metallica

Paul Bergen | Redferns | Getty Images

Average ticket price: $287

Summer tour dates: 19

9. Ed Sheeran

Joe Maher/disasters Emergency Committee | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Average ticket price: $171

Summer tour dates: 27

10. The Weeknd

Matt Winkelmeyer | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Average ticket price: $170

Summer tour dates: 29

